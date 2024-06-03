Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 56.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

