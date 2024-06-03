KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.06 Million

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $98.06 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KRYZA Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01241187 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KRYZA Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KRYZA Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.