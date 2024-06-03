Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.55

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

