Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $243.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $243.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.86.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

