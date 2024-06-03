Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.27. 92,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,235. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

