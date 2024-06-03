Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,796,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 549,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,190. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

