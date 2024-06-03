Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 51,403 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 380,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

