Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $61.97. 402,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

