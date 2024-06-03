Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 541,909 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $86,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,559,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,335,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 858,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

