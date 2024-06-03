Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,004 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 954,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,698. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

