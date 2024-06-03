Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 9,488 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EQR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

