Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 148,174 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 969,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,174 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 1.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $48,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,577. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

