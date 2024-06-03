Linde plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $17.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $435.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,717 shares of company stock worth $12,334,466 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

