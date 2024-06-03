Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,400 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.0% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MELI traded down $32.44 on Monday, hitting $1,693.14. 300,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,566.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,602.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

