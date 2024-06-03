Lingotto Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the quarter. Indivior accounts for 0.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Indivior by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after buying an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 45,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

