Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.80 and last traded at $267.96. Approximately 240,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 226,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

