Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$162.43.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,512 shares of company stock worth $11,186,714. 53.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$158.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$158.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

