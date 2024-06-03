Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.959 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.93.
Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and retail financial services primarily in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) segments. The BFS segment offers a range of personal banking, wealth management, and business banking products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients.
