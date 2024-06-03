Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $219.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $176.53 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.