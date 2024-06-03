Maren Capital LLC Invests $49.79 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,789,000. IDEX accounts for about 6.4% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $237,425,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE IEX traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.11. The stock had a trading volume of 566,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,687. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.