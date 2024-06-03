Maren Capital LLC Makes New $15.49 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,000. Simpson Manufacturing comprises about 2.0% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,069,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after buying an additional 343,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,679,000 after buying an additional 140,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

SSD traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $163.61. 273,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $1,069,763. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

