MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $28.48

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.48, but opened at $34.13. MarineMax shares last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 353,035 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

