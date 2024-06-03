Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,426 shares of company stock worth $5,395,265. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $206.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.26 and a 1 year high of $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

View Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.