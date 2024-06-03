Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

