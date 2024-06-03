Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average is $447.98. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

