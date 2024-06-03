Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.62. 1,248,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,346,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 378,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.