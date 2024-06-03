Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Cut to Under Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAXN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.66.

MAXN stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

