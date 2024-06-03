Mayo Clinic Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mayo Clinic cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 71.5% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,337. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

