Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.31

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.31 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 11193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DR. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.95.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

