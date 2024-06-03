MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Reduced by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $32.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,693.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,029. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,566.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.