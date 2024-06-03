Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Karlton D. Johnson Sells 227 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $22,019.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.62. 4,268,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 513.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 56,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

