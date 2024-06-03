MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.35. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 13,361 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
