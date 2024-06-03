Mizuho Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.38.

EGP opened at $165.18 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.71. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

