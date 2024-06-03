MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

