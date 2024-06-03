MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.29.

Shares of MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

