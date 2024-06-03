Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

