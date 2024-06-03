Morgan Stanley Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $27.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.51.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.