Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,906 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

