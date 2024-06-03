My DeFi Pet Trading Up 3.3% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $337,496.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

