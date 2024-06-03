National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NHI stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

