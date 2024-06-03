Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

NCNO stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.48, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. Analysts predict that nCino will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

