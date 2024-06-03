Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

NBIX stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $238,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,155.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

