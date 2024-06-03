Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.23% of WNS worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in WNS by 62.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 19.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $15,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 549,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Get Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.