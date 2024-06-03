Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $325,147,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 877,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,388. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.76. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

