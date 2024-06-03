Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,275 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Neogen worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $166,646,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 605,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 490,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $13.72. 4,571,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.37 and a beta of 1.19. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

