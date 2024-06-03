Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 6,230 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.15% of Qualys worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,920 shares of company stock worth $2,904,451 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS stock traded down $4.95 on Monday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

