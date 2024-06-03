NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NNN REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

