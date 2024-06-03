Northland Securities Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTNX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.77.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Nutanix stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.10 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.