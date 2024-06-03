NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,179. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $42.33.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

