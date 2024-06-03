Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Oculis Price Performance

NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $476.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the third quarter worth $77,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $15,980,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

